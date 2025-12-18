Installation

New comment
 
If I purchase an indicator but haven’t installed it yet, and I decide to cancel that purchase what happens to my money? 
 
man1980:
If I purchase an indicator but haven’t installed it yet, and I decide to cancel that purchase what happens to my money? 
You can cancel your purchase and get an automatic refund to your MQL5 account (within 7 days from your purchase),  if you haven't activated and installed it.

NOTE: once the indicator/EA is activated - refunds are no longer possible. If you wish to request a refund, it must be done prior to activating the product.
 
man1980:
If I purchase an indicator but haven’t installed it yet, and I decide to cancel that purchase what happens to my money? 
the refund will be delivered in your mql5 account. As a rule, you can not withdraw any funds that are not earnt from mql5 seller services. You may contact the service desk to ask for a one-time-only refund to your card, however, these requests are generally denied.
New comment