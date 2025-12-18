[BUG) 3D graph optimization grid not aligned with datas using ENUM variables
Philippe Pauleau:Confirmed and reported to MQ.
Hi
the is a bug in backtester graphic renderer when using ENUM variables.
For example here when optimizing MA type which values can be 0, 1, 2 or 3
The grid is showing 5 values adding a line for value 4 which does not exist.
The result is that graphic data are not aligned with the grid, below the pike is between 2 and 3 !!!!
Really frustrating to not knowing to which value datas correspond
