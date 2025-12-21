Discussing the article: "Larry Williams Market Secrets (Part 1): Building a Swing Structure Indicator in MQL5"
Check out the new article: Larry Williams Market Secrets (Part 1): Building a Swing Structure Indicator in MQL5.
A practical guide to building a Larry Williams–style market structure indicator in MQL5, covering buffer setup, swing-point detection, plot configuration, and how traders can apply the indicator in technical market analysis.
Larry Williams is one of the most respected names in trading. He is a stock and commodity trader with a long track record. He is also the author of many trading books. One of his best-known releases is Long-Term Secrets to Short-Term Trading. Many traders study this book for its practical approach to market structure and swing analysis, which serves as the foundation for this article.
Larry Williams gained significant recognition after winning the World Cup Championship of Futures Trading in 1987. In that contest, he turned ten thousand dollars ($10000) into more than one million dollars ($1000000) within twelve months. No one has ever broken that record. Ten years later, his daughter Michelle Williams entered the same contest and won as well. This demonstrated that his ideas could be learned and applied successfully by others.
His work continues to influence modern technical trading. This makes him a perfect reference point for building structured tools such as this market structure indicator.
Author: Chacha Ian Maroa