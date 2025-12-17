Please help me!!! MT5 Chart Vertical Offset Is Discarded When Interacting With Price Scale (Not a Scaling Issue)
Dear MetaQuotes Team,
Please allow me to be extremely precise, because this issue is often misunderstood as a scaling problem, while it is actually a viewport vertical offset problem.
This report is NOT about vertical zoom or auto-scale.
Clear terminology (to avoid any confusion):
Vertical Scaling (Zoom Y):
Changing the price range height using the price scale.
Vertical Offset (Y-offset / Viewport Position):
Moving the entire chart up or down inside the window without changing scale.
This issue is about Vertical Offset being forcibly reset, not about scaling itself.
Exact steps to reproduce (100% consistent):
1. Open a clean MT5 chart (no EA, no indicators).
2. Click and drag inside the chart area to move the entire chart up or down.
→ This changes only the viewport vertical offset.
3. Do NOT change timeframe, symbol, or scalel
4. Now click and drag the price scale to adjust vertical scaling.
Result:
The chart’s vertical offset is immediately reset to its previous anchor position.
This happens before scaling takes effect.
The price scale itself is working normally.
Again:
👉 The scaling is not resetting. The vertical position is.
Why this behavior is problematic:
The manual vertical offset is treated as a temporary state.
The moment price-scale interaction begins, MT5 discards this offset and restores an internal anchor.
This makes it impossible to:
reposition price visually,
then fine-tune vertical scaling while keeping that position.
In MT4, vertical offset and vertical scaling coexist without conflict.
In MT5, they are mutually exclusive.
Important clarifications (what this is NOT):
NOT auto-scale behavior
NOT scale fix behavior
This is pure chart viewport logic.
Why users cannot fix this themselves:
There is no setting to preserve vertical offset.
MQL5 API provides no access to viewport Y-offset.
No chart event is fired for price-scale interaction.
Therefore, this behavior cannot be overridden by users or developers.
Please consider adding:
an option to preserve manual vertical offset during price-scale interaction, or
a chart mode where vertical offset is not forcibly reset.
Even an advanced or undocumented option would be appreciated.
This is not about aesthetics.
This is about manual chart analysis workflow.
MT5 is extremely capable, but this single interaction detail makes charting feel rigid and unintuitive compared to MT4.
I sincerely hope this explanation clarifies the real nature of the issue and reaches the appropriate engineering team.
Thank you for your time and consideration.
https://youtube.com/shorts/WM6Lv2KHfsY
- View and Configure Charts - Price Charts, Technical and Fundamental Analysis
- Chart Management - Additional Features - Price Charts, Technical and Fundamental Analysis
- Chart - MetaTrader 5 for iPhone
