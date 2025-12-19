MetaEditor AI Assistant always saying 'no options found' despite working fine 3 months ago.
I have done everything requested of me regarding opening firewall, removing other programs (nearly all from my laptop !!), un-install and re-install MetaTrader 5 and MetaEditor and no matter what I seem to do AI Assistant doesn't respond to any questions in MetaEditor like it used to a few months ago when I last used it other than versions of this example - '2025.12.17 10:52:16.449 AI Assistant no options found in 2234 ms'.
I have an API key and even that doesn't make any difference when trying to get a different response - always 'no options found'.
Any clues ?.
Thanks.
I tried to help you troubleshoot this by logging into mql5.com via MetaEditor Options but unfortunately, I reached the same result--in both Prompt and Explain.
I'm generally not a fan of AI but I made an exception for MetaEditor. I guess that we have to wait...Full disclosure... This was in MT5 Beta Build 5485. I don't mess around in my live Release Build.
I tried to help you troubleshoot this by logging into mql5.com via MetaEditor Options but unfortunately, I reached the same result--in both Prompt and Explain.
I'm generally not a fan of AI but I made an exception for MetaEditor. I guess that we have to wait...Full disclosure... This was in MT5 Beta Build 5485. I don't mess around in my live Release Build.
Thanks for that Ryan. I was using version 5484.
With all the different ways I have tried I am guessing it is a 'them' issue and not what I am doing.
Makes it kind of pointless as it is for those without the coding skills you otherwise need for we amateurs to make basic codes.
Thanks for your help though - appreciated !.
We were unable to reproduce the issue with our settings. The latest models will be added in the next build. If the issue persists after updating to the next build, please provide your logs, AI assistant settings, and, if possible, a prompt.
I have since completely re-installed my Windows for the laptop (and removed all personal files) and then re-installed only the MT5 from my broker. Current version is 5487 that I am using.
From there I went to MetaEditor and simply opened the MACD Indicator and put the question at the bottom 'Is AI Assistant working ? - Yes or No.'
Using my API key as I used to use before - Inputs GPT-4o and 10000 tokens and Variability 10% and the response in the Journal was :
2025.12.19 12:12:49.195 AI Assistant "MQL5 language.\n//+------------------------------------------------------------------+\r\n//| MACD.mq5 |\r\n//| Copyright 2000-2025, MetaQuotes Ltd. |\r\n//| requested
2025.12.19 12:12:49.773 AI Assistant response parsing failed: content too big 962072674310 bytes
2025.12.19 12:12:49.773 AI Assistant no options found in 578 ms
I have tried all versions and still get the same/similar response.
It also gave this response sometimes for each version - 2025.12.19 12:02:39.720 AI Assistant too many tokens sent, change Maximum tokens according to the model 'gpt-4' limits in Tools->Options->Copilot (400) in 812 ms
Any assistance would be appreciated as I am not sure what else I can do having stripped it back to basics.
Thanks.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
I have done everything requested of me regarding opening firewall, removing other programs (nearly all from my laptop !!), un-install and re-install MetaTrader 5 and MetaEditor and no matter what I seem to do AI Assistant doesn't respond to any questions in MetaEditor like it used to a few months ago when I last used it other than versions of this example - '2025.12.17 10:52:16.449 AI Assistant no options found in 2234 ms'.
I have an API key and even that doesn't make any difference when trying to get a different response - always 'no options found'.
Any clues ?.
Thanks.