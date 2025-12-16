Help Debugging My Custom SP2L (Spike and 2 Legs) Indicator – Getting Too Many False Signals, Especially in Ranging Markets
Mohammad Dehghani:
Suggest ways to filter out false signals in ranging conditions (e.g., using ATR, ADX, or price structure filters)?
Suggest ways to filter out false signals in ranging conditions (e.g., using ATR, ADX, or price structure filters)?
Here's an MT5 indicator that must be converted for MT4 use. I posted it here merely to suggest a logical concept. The idea is to trade volatility when the average volume/tick volume is above the MA. Coded by Mladen Rakic:
This is a snapshot of a EURUSD M1 chart. I'm assuming that you're scalping based on your description of your strategy. To be clear, trading price spikes on a short timeframe with this indicator will put you in the news.
Files:
Volume_Average.mq5 15 kb
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi everyone,
I’ve written a custom indicator called SP2L (Spike and 2 Legs), and I’d really appreciate your help in identifying where my logic might be flawed. The core idea is as follows:
However, my current implementation is producing too many signals, many of which seem low-probability—especially in ranging markets—and often trigger inside consolidation zones, leading to frequent losses.
Could you please help me:
I’m happy to share the full code if needed—but first, I’d like to make sure the core logic design is sound.
Thanks in advance for your insights!