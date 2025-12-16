Install XAU/USD -m5.set
Screen_shot1:Save it to: MT5==>File==>Open Data Folder==>MQL5==>Profiles==>Templates. Then do EA==>Inputs==>Load.
Hello,
Can anyone please give me explicit details how to install XAU/USD-m4.set file into my trading terminal and have the EA trade accordingly?
Thanks!
