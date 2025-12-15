Free downloads Gold Zone EA & Gold 1 minute

Hello, is there a limit to the number of EA free downloads per MQL5 member?

I've tried to download the above free EA's a number of times unsuccessfully. I click the download button, a message  comes up ' I click 'yes I have MetaTrader 5,' then go to navigator, my purchases, the EA's have not been downloaded. I've also gone to tools, options, clicked on community, back to navigator, EA's and my purchases, still no EA.  Your advice will be appreciated. Thank you

 
try installing it from in mt5. browser support is very limited.
 

Thank you for your advice, appreciated.

 
Hi Michael, your advice worked. Thank you very much...
 
Hi Michael, your advice worked. Thank you very much...
you're welcome! thanks for reporting.
