Live Free XAUUSD API
Real transaction data and actual trading real volume are not available for free, and you can hardly buy them unless you have a very large amount of money.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi guys,
I am really enjoying MetaTrader5 and enjoying doing EAs and back testing them.
I am doing now a Python script that I want it to calculate some technical indicators and tell me if the market is OK and I should enter, or if it is bad and I should exit.
I need some web sources so that my Python script can read instanltly all live transactions so it can calculate the technical indicators and tell me to enter or exit.
I need this source to be free and unlimited as it will be running in the bacground all the time and reading instantly the ticks.
Where can I get such?
Thank you very much for your kind support as usual