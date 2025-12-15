Live Free XAUUSD API

Hi guys,

I am really enjoying MetaTrader5 and enjoying doing EAs and back testing them.

I am doing now a Python script that I want it to calculate some technical indicators and tell me if the market is OK and I should enter, or if it is bad and I should exit.

I need some web sources so that my Python script can read instanltly all live transactions so it can calculate the technical indicators and tell me to enter or exit.

I need this source to be free and unlimited as it will be running in the bacground all the time and reading instantly the ticks.

Where can I get such?

Thank you very much for your kind support as usual

 
Real transaction data and actual trading real volume are not available for free, and you can hardly buy them unless you have a very large amount of money.
