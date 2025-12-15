Why my KYC reject

Please help, why was I rejected during KYC? Please help me so I can create a signal in mql5.
Can read this thread - on seller's account not approved
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/ 280472

I have opened my account in mql5 which has been more than 6 months and has not been opened yet, i have completed all the document and multi, still my account is still unapproved, please solution. I have uploaded the document i have requested, even though my account is not being approved
