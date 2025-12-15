How i can create mt5 trade copier from zero.

Can anyone help you to create mt5 trade copier
 
Muhammad Saad Khan:
Traders and coders are working for free:

  • if it is interesting for them personally, or
  • if it is interesting for many members on this forum.

Freelance section of the forum should be used in most of the cases.

Muhammad Saad Khan:
there are several free ones on google and on this site. There is no need to "re-invent the wheel".
