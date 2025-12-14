Feature Request – Persistent Chart Price Scale Margin
Mori Mahoor:
Use Case:
This feature is especially useful for discretionary traders who rely on clean chart structure and consistent visual spacing when analyzing historical price behavior or monitoring live markets.
Isn't that what is already provided by the chart settings (scale fix) ?
Alain Verleyen #:No actually. This just let's you have a fixed scaling.
I'm talking about the margin that appears on the top and bottom of the screen. I think this video might clarify what I mean:
2025-12-14_23-02-26.mp4 5849 kb
Mori Mahoor #:
- Scroll your vertical axis (price scale) down until the bars on your chart are basically a flat horizontal line.
- Enable Scale fix.
- Scroll up to your desired scale size.
- Save it as a Chart Template.
- Open any new chart, and apply the Template.
Ryan L Johnson #:
Thank you but this is not what I'm looking for.
I've got another software that I use for back-testing and it pretty much does the thing that I want.
If you pay attention, as the charts are being generated, a top and bottom margin is being held from the edges to the highest/lowest price visible in the chart. This is what I'm looking for in MetaTrader 5.
2025-12-14_23-14-30.mp4 5405 kb
Description:
In MetaTrader 5, chart scaling is based on the highest and lowest visible prices. By default, the highest price is aligned to the top edge of the chart window and the lowest price to the bottom edge.
When the user manually drags the price scale on the right side, a margin is created above and below the price action, improving readability and analysis.
However, this manually adjusted margin is automatically reset when:
scrolling back to historical data, or
a new higher or lower price appears outside the current visible range.
As a result, the chart scale snaps back to the extreme high/low, removing the user-defined margin.
Proposed Improvement:
Add an option to preserve the manually adjusted price scale margin, so that the margin remains fixed even when:
scrolling through historical candles, or
new price extremes appear.
This could be implemented as:
a toggle option (e.g. “Lock Price Scale Margin”), or
a persistent manual scaling mode that does not auto-rescale unless explicitly reset by the user.
Benefits:
Improves chart readability and visual consistency
Prevents constant manual rescaling during analysis
Enhances precision for price action, structure, and multi-timeframe analysis
Reduces user friction during live trading and replay
Thank you for you're attention.