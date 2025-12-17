cannot see indicator that i imported among the existing list of indicators

i imported an indicator compiled it with zero errors but unablae to see it on the existing list of indicators. Please help
 
refresh list of indicators (right mouse click on "Indicators" in Navigator - and Refresh).
 
Make sure you didn't import into Expert Advisors folder, your indicator is probably there, or under the project folder you where working on previously 
