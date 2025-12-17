cannot see indicator that i imported among the existing list of indicators
i imported an indicator compiled it with zero errors but unablae to see it on the existing list of indicators. Please help
refresh list of indicators (right mouse click on "Indicators" in Navigator - and Refresh).
Make sure you didn't import into Expert Advisors folder, your indicator is probably there, or under the project folder you where working on previously
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register