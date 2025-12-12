Why does a broker/proprietary trading firm disable "autotrading"?

New comment
 
Why does a broker/proprietary trading firm disable "autotrading"?

First, I was facing the problem of having the trailing stop disabled, as I mentioned in the post:

And now that I've started developing my own trailing stop, I'm facing the fact that all brokers are disabling my "autotrading," as if they wanted to prohibit me from using my robots in every way.

And the worst part is that I only have the MQL5 community to report the issue to.
 

Some brokers disables autotrading, some of them (most of them - not).
And it does not depend on your EA at all.
Same with trailing stop.

Because the charts, the price on the charts, the symbols names and specification? the time of the price on the charts, the trading accounts (money for trading) and some more - all of them are related to the brokers only (and it is not related to this forum/MQ/Metatrader at all).

---------------------

You can contact with your broker and asking them for explanation. or select the other broker without such the limitations for example.

 
Sergey Golubev #:

Some brokers disables autotrading, some of them (most of them - not).
And it does not depend on your EA at all.
Same with trailing stop.

Because the charts, the price on the charts, the symbols names and specification? the time of the price on the charts, the trading accounts (money for trading) and some more - all of them are related to the brokers only (and it is not related to this forum/MQ/Metatrader at all).

---------------------

You can contact with your broker and asking them for explanation. or select the other broker without such the limitations for example.

I'm contacting each of them and they simply say they don't know why it's disabled. Then they enable it again, and the next day it's disabled again.
 
Samuel Cavalcanti Costa #:
I'm contacting each of them and they simply say they don't know why it's disabled. Then they enable it again, and the next day it's disabled again.

It is not related to metatrader and to this forum. It is related to the brokers.
So, I do not think - someone may help you here ... because the discussions about the brokers is prohibited ...

---------------------

You can open demo account with the other broker and test your EA ... just to check autotrading.

 
Sergey Golubev #:

It is not related to metatrader and to this forum. It is related to the brokers.
So, I do not think - someone may help you here ... because the discussions about the brokers is prohibited ...

---------------------

You can open demo account with the other broker and test your EA ... just to check autotrading.

ok
New comment