Discussing the article: "Automated Risk Management for Passing Prop Firm Challenges"
I downloaded the Mql5 source code, that's a lot of work, thank you for that, but, above are all the warnings and errors that the MetaEditor throws out when compiling the code.
How could this be rectified, please?
Author: Eugene Mmene
Replace string TradeSymbol = _Symbol;
Then replace all occurences of SymbolName by TradeSymbol
#property copyright "Copyright 2025, Crystal Forex" #property link "" #property version "1.50" #property description "🚀 DOMINATE PROP FIRMS: Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD to crush challenges." #property description "🛡️ INSTITUTIONAL PROTECTION: Hard-coded Drawdown & Equity Guards ensure you never breach rules." #property description "📈 ADAPTIVE BREAKOUTS: Smart News Filters & Multi-Timeframe logic capture massive Gold moves." #property description "💰 FUNDED READY: Fully automated discipline to turn your trading into a professional career." #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Input Parameters | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ input group "Risk Management" input double RiskPct = 2.0; // Base risk per trade % input double MaxLossUSD = 110.0; // Maximum loss per trade in USD (Hard Cap) input double DailyDDLimit = 2.5; // Daily Drawdown Limit (%) input double OverallDDLimit = 5.5; // Overall Drawdown Limit (%) input double TargetBalanceOrEquity = 108000.0; // Target to pass challenge input group "Strategy Settings" input int ATR_Prd = 14; // ATR period input int Brk_Prd = 10; // Breakout lookback (Bars) input double MinBrkStr = 0.1; // Minimum breakout strength (ATR Multiplier) input int EMA_Prd = 20; // EMA period for Trend Filter input bool useHTF = true; // Use HTF (D1/H4) Direction Filter input group "News Filter" input bool NewsFilt = true; // Enable News Filter input int NewsPause = 15; // Mins to pause before/after news //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Global Variables | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CurRisk = RiskPct; double LastEqHigh = 0; double StartingBalance = 0; double DailyBalance = 0; datetime LastDay = 0; bool ProfitTargetReached = false; bool DailyDDReached = false; double dynBrkStr = MinBrkStr; CTrade trade; int h_ema_d1 = INVALID_HANDLE; int h_ema_h4 = INVALID_HANDLE; string WorkSymbol; // Renamed to avoid conflict with built-in SymbolName() function // Structure for Timeframe specific data struct TimeframeData { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf; int h_atr; datetime lastSig; datetime lastBar; }; TimeframeData tfs[]; // Structure for News Events struct NewsEvt { datetime time; int impact; // 0=Low, 1=Med, 2=High }; NewsEvt newsCal[]; int newsCnt = 0; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { datetime ExpiryDate = D'2025.12.30'; // Set your expiration date here (YYYY.MM.DD) if(TimeCurrent() > ExpiryDate) { Alert("Trial Expired! Please contact the developer: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jawadtrader22/seller"); Print("Trial Expired! Please contact the developer."); return(INIT_FAILED); // This stops the EA from initializing } if(AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE) < 100.0) { Print("Error: Balance too low for Prop Firm logic."); return(INIT_FAILED); } WorkSymbol = _Symbol; if(!SymbolSelect(WorkSymbol, true)) { Print("Failed to select symbol."); return(INIT_FAILED); } StartingBalance = AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE); LastEqHigh = AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_EQUITY); DailyBalance = StartingBalance; LastDay = (datetime)(TimeCurrent() / 86400 * 86400); ArrayResize(tfs, 2); tfs[0].tf = PERIOD_M15; tfs[1].tf = PERIOD_H1; for(int i = 0; i < 2; i++) { tfs[i].h_atr = iATR(WorkSymbol, tfs[i].tf, ATR_Prd); tfs[i].lastBar = 0; if(tfs[i].h_atr == INVALID_HANDLE) { Print("Failed to create ATR handle."); return(INIT_FAILED); } } h_ema_d1 = iMA(WorkSymbol, PERIOD_D1, EMA_Prd, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE); h_ema_h4 = iMA(WorkSymbol, PERIOD_H4, EMA_Prd, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE); if(h_ema_d1 == INVALID_HANDLE || h_ema_h4 == INVALID_HANDLE) { Print("Failed to create HTF EMA handles."); return(INIT_FAILED); } if(NewsFilt) FetchNewsCalendar(); Print("EA Initialized. Target: ", DoubleToString(TargetBalanceOrEquity, 2)); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { IndicatorRelease(h_ema_d1); IndicatorRelease(h_ema_h4); for(int i = 0; i < ArraySize(tfs); i++) { IndicatorRelease(tfs[i].h_atr); } Print("EA Deinitialized."); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { // --- Daily Reset Logic --- datetime currentDay = (datetime)(TimeCurrent() / 86400 * 86400); if(currentDay > LastDay) { DailyBalance = AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE); LastDay = currentDay; DailyDDReached = false; Print("New Day. Daily Balance Reset to: ", DoubleToString(DailyBalance, 2)); } // --- Prop Firm Checks --- if(DailyDDReached || ProfitTargetReached) return; double equity = AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_EQUITY); double balance = AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE); if(balance >= TargetBalanceOrEquity || equity >= TargetBalanceOrEquity) { CloseAllPositions(); ProfitTargetReached = true; Print("PROFIT TARGET REACHED! Trading Stopped."); return; } double dailyDD = (DailyBalance - equity) / DailyBalance * 100.0; double overallDD = (StartingBalance - equity) / StartingBalance * 100.0; if(dailyDD >= DailyDDLimit || overallDD >= OverallDDLimit) { CloseAllPositions(); DailyDDReached = true; Print("DRAWDOWN LIMIT BREACHED! Daily: ", DoubleToString(dailyDD, 2), "%, Overall: ", DoubleToString(overallDD, 2), "%"); return; } // --- News Update --- static datetime lastNewsFetch = 0; if(NewsFilt && TimeCurrent() >= lastNewsFetch + 4*3600) { FetchNewsCalendar(); lastNewsFetch = TimeCurrent(); } if(NewsFilt && IsNews()) return; // --- Strategy Loop --- for(int i = 0; i < ArraySize(tfs); i++) { ManageTrades(tfs[i].tf); if(!NewBar(tfs[i].tf, tfs[i].lastBar)) continue; if(PositionsTotal() < 5) { double atrVal = GetIndicatorVal(tfs[i].h_atr, 0); bool buySignal = BuyBrk(tfs[i].tf) && (!useHTF || BullTrend()); bool sellSignal = SellBrk(tfs[i].tf) && (!useHTF || BearTrend()); if(buySignal) { double sl = SymbolInfoDouble(WorkSymbol, SYMBOL_ASK) - (atrVal * 1.5); double tp = SymbolInfoDouble(WorkSymbol, SYMBOL_ASK) + (atrVal * 3.0); double lots = CalcLots(MathAbs(SymbolInfoDouble(WorkSymbol, SYMBOL_ASK) - sl)); if(lots > 0) { trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(MagicNumber(tfs[i].tf)); trade.Buy(lots, WorkSymbol, 0, sl, tp, "Gold Breakout Buy"); } } else if(sellSignal) { double sl = SymbolInfoDouble(WorkSymbol, SYMBOL_BID) + (atrVal * 1.5); double tp = SymbolInfoDouble(WorkSymbol, SYMBOL_BID) - (atrVal * 3.0); double lots = CalcLots(MathAbs(sl - SymbolInfoDouble(WorkSymbol, SYMBOL_BID))); if(lots > 0) { trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(MagicNumber(tfs[i].tf)); trade.Sell(lots, WorkSymbol, 0, sl, tp, "Gold Breakout Sell"); } } } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Helper Functions | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CalcLots(double slPointsDistance) { if(slPointsDistance <= 0) return 0.0; double accountBalance = AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE); double riskMoney = accountBalance * (CurRisk / 100.0); if(riskMoney > MaxLossUSD) riskMoney = MaxLossUSD; // Hard Cap double tickValue = SymbolInfoDouble(WorkSymbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE); double tickSize = SymbolInfoDouble(WorkSymbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE); if(tickValue == 0 || tickSize == 0) return 0.0; double lots = riskMoney / ( (slPointsDistance / tickSize) * tickValue ); double minLot = SymbolInfoDouble(WorkSymbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN); double maxLot = SymbolInfoDouble(WorkSymbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX); double stepLot = SymbolInfoDouble(WorkSymbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP); lots = MathFloor(lots / stepLot) * stepLot; if(lots < minLot) return 0.0; if(lots > maxLot) lots = maxLot; return lots; } void ManageTrades(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf) { for(int i = PositionsTotal()-1; i >= 0; i--) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket(i); if(!PositionSelectByTicket(ticket)) continue; if(PositionGetString(POSITION_SYMBOL) != WorkSymbol) continue; if(PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC) != MagicNumber(tf)) continue; double openPrice = PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN); double sl = PositionGetDouble(POSITION_SL); double tp = PositionGetDouble(POSITION_TP); double lots = PositionGetDouble(POSITION_VOLUME); double currentPrice = PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_CURRENT); long type = PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE); int tfIdx = (tf == PERIOD_M15) ? 0 : 1; double atr = GetIndicatorVal(tfs[tfIdx].h_atr, 0); // Emergency Exit if(type == POSITION_TYPE_BUY && SellBrk(tf)) { trade.PositionClose(ticket); continue; } if(type == POSITION_TYPE_SELL && BuyBrk(tf)) { trade.PositionClose(ticket); continue; } // Partial Close & BE double dist = (type == POSITION_TYPE_BUY) ? (currentPrice - openPrice) : (openPrice - currentPrice); if(dist > (atr * 2.5)) { bool isBE = (type == POSITION_TYPE_BUY && sl >= openPrice) || (type == POSITION_TYPE_SELL && sl <= openPrice); if(!isBE && lots >= SymbolInfoDouble(WorkSymbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN) * 2) { trade.PositionClosePartial(ticket, lots / 2.0); trade.PositionModify(ticket, openPrice, tp); } } // Trailing Stop double trailDist = atr * 1.6; if(type == POSITION_TYPE_BUY) { double newSL = currentPrice - trailDist; if(newSL > sl && newSL < currentPrice) trade.PositionModify(ticket, newSL, tp); } else if(type == POSITION_TYPE_SELL) { double newSL = currentPrice + trailDist; if(newSL < sl || sl == 0) trade.PositionModify(ticket, newSL, tp); } } } bool BuyBrk(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf) { double close1 = iClose(WorkSymbol, tf, 1); int highIdx = iHighest(WorkSymbol, tf, MODE_HIGH, Brk_Prd, 2); if(highIdx < 0) return false; double highVal = iHigh(WorkSymbol, tf, highIdx); int tfIdx = (tf == PERIOD_M15) ? 0 : 1; double atr = GetIndicatorVal(tfs[tfIdx].h_atr, 1); return (close1 > (highVal + (atr * dynBrkStr))); } bool SellBrk(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf) { double close1 = iClose(WorkSymbol, tf, 1); int lowIdx = iLowest(WorkSymbol, tf, MODE_LOW, Brk_Prd, 2); if(lowIdx < 0) return false; double lowVal = iLow(WorkSymbol, tf, lowIdx); int tfIdx = (tf == PERIOD_M15) ? 0 : 1; double atr = GetIndicatorVal(tfs[tfIdx].h_atr, 1); return (close1 < (lowVal - (atr * dynBrkStr))); } bool BullTrend() { double d1_ema = GetIndicatorVal(h_ema_d1, 1); double d1_close = iClose(WorkSymbol, PERIOD_D1, 1); return (d1_close > d1_ema); } bool BearTrend() { double d1_ema = GetIndicatorVal(h_ema_d1, 1); double d1_close = iClose(WorkSymbol, PERIOD_D1, 1); return (d1_close < d1_ema); } bool IsNews() { datetime now = TimeCurrent(); for(int i=0; i<newsCnt; i++) { if(newsCal[i].impact < 2) continue; if(now >= newsCal[i].time - (NewsPause * 60) && now <= newsCal[i].time + (NewsPause * 60)) return true; } return false; } void FetchNewsCalendar() { // Placeholder: Reset news counter for safety newsCnt = 0; } void CloseAllPositions() { for(int i = PositionsTotal() - 1; i >= 0; i--) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket(i); if(PositionSelectByTicket(ticket) && PositionGetString(POSITION_SYMBOL) == WorkSymbol) { trade.PositionClose(ticket); } } } double GetIndicatorVal(int handle, int index) { double buf[1]; if(CopyBuffer(handle, 0, index, 1, buf) < 0) return 0.0; return buf[0]; } bool NewBar(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf, datetime &last_bar_time) { datetime curr_bar_time = iTime(WorkSymbol, tf, 0); if(curr_bar_time != last_bar_time) { last_bar_time = curr_bar_time; return true; } return false; } long MagicNumber(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf) { if(tf == PERIOD_M15) return 1015; if(tf == PERIOD_H1) return 1060; return 1000; }Complete Copy Paste code
Check out the new article: Automated Risk Management for Passing Prop Firm Challenges.
This article explains the design of a prop-firm Expert Advisor for GOLD, featuring breakout filters, multi-timeframe analysis, robust risk management, and strict drawdown protection. The EA helps traders pass prop-firm challenges by avoiding rule breaches and stabilizing trade execution under volatile market conditions.
This is an article that I have written with the sole aim of addressing a recently emerged phenomenon in the form of prop firm trading. The thing is, prop firm trading as a whole is a very niche, lucrative, and rewarding endeavor but has vast challenges and hindrances once one decides to go towards this path. The most common hindrance that most traders attempting prop firm challenges face is not a lack of strategy, technique, or skill but rather strict limitations and trading rules set by the prop firm that have to be respected and adhered to in order for a trader to prove he can be granted access to a live trading account.
The thing is a trader can analyze the market well, stick to his/her trading plan, execute trades, and even see trends, which may easily be good enough for personal live funds trading but not prop-firm trading, which requires a trader to stick to its rules and set limits.
Some of the most common rules, targets, and limits are:
Author: Eugene Mmene