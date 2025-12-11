Signal Rating

New comment
 
I know how to find my signal rating but, how can I know any others signal rating? Anyone know? 
 
Signal rating is reliability.
Look at this thread: Signals - Reliability
Signals - Reliability
Signals - Reliability
  • 2018.12.07
  • www.mql5.com
How do i understand the reliability index for signal providers. Discussion about the signals is prohibited on the forum so i can only remind the following - from this thead:  metatrader 5 trading signals redefined  - are there any reliable signals providers. You can go to the signals page and sort the signals based on reliability for example
New comment