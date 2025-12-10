Bug in MT5 Beta Build 5472!
Quick Alert for the Team: Intermittent Graphics Rendering Issue in MT5 Build 5472
Quick heads-up for the team: I am testing MT5 Build 5472 and I found an intermittent error in the rendering of graphic objects.
Specifically, the $OBJ\_RECTANGLE$ objects we use to draw zones (like Order Blocks or Fair Value Gaps in indicators such as $<redacted>.mq5$) are not rendering correctly in the $CHART\_WINDOW$. The zones may not appear at all or may be displayed as distorted ("chopped").
The error does not occur constantly. In my case, it appeared after a clean installation, but disappeared after restarting the MT5 terminal several times (3-4). This strongly suggests a problem related to the initialization or caching of graphic resources, possibly a "race condition" when loading the drawing libraries.
This is a step backward (regression), as the same $OBJ\_RECTANGLE$ objects worked perfectly in build 5470, etc. The issue seems isolated to rectangles, as other objects like $OBJ\_TREND$ (lines) and $OBJ\_TEXT$ (labels) are drawn normally.
I'm passing along this information so you can review this intermittent behavior in the graphics layer and fix it in the next beta patch! Thanks for your work!