Discussing the article: "Adaptive Smart Money Architecture (ASMA): Merging SMC Logic With Market Sentiment for Dynamic Strategy Switching"
Thanks for this hopefully you will continue this
why such big sl and tp? what pair is this for? if you don't mind sharing.
This ASMA approach sounds really promising, especially how it adapts strategies based on real-time market sentiment. I like the idea of prioritizing Order Blocks during neutral conditions, as it aligns well with the natural oscillations in range-bound markets. It would be interesting to see how the EA handles sudden shifts from neutral to strong bullish or bearish sentiment — dynamic strategy switching could be a real game-changer if the transitions are smooth. Does anyone have experience testing this multi-timeframe setup in live conditions?
carl35 #:
This ASMA approach sounds really promising, especially how it adapts strategies based on real-time market sentiment. I like the idea of prioritizing Order Blocks during neutral conditions, as it aligns well with the natural oscillations in range-bound markets. It would be interesting to see how the EA handles sudden shifts from neutral to strong bullish or bearish sentiment — dynamic strategy switching could be a real game-changer if the transitions are smooth. Does anyone have experience testing this multi-timeframe setup in live conditions?
This ASMA approach sounds really promising, especially how it adapts strategies based on real-time market sentiment. I like the idea of prioritizing Order Blocks during neutral conditions, as it aligns well with the natural oscillations in range-bound markets. It would be interesting to see how the EA handles sudden shifts from neutral to strong bullish or bearish sentiment — dynamic strategy switching could be a real game-changer if the transitions are smooth. Does anyone have experience testing this multi-timeframe setup in live conditions?
Yes, I agree with you totaly.
Before deploying any EA live, I suggest you understand how the EA executes trades, do a lot of back test.
Thank you my friends, your code very helpfully for me
It worked perfectly though our profit differ a little. The attached image is a screenshot of my output.
Much respect to Hlomohang John Borotho for his insightful and comprehensive work. I believe he must have a good backgroung in math, physics and computer science. God bless.
Files:
smc_ea_4.jpg 241 kb
GL99K #:what inputs did you use? i used his exact inputs and its blowing account via backtest.
It worked perfectly though our profit differ a little. The attached image is a screenshot of my output.
Much respect to Hlomohang John Borotho for his insightful and comprehensive work. I believe he must have a good backgroung in math, physics and computer science. God bless.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Check out the new article: Adaptive Smart Money Architecture (ASMA): Merging SMC Logic With Market Sentiment for Dynamic Strategy Switching.
This topic explores how to build an Adaptive Smart Money Architecture (ASMA)—an intelligent Expert Advisor that merges Smart Money Concepts (Order Blocks, Break of Structure, Fair Value Gaps) with real-time market sentiment to automatically choose the best trading strategy depending on current market conditions.
This intelligent trading system integrates three core Smart Money Concept (SMC) strategies—Order Blocks (OB), Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and Break of Structure (BOS)—with real-time market sentiment analysis to create an adaptive, context-aware trading algorithm. The system operates on a multi-timeframe framework, analyzing price action across higher timeframes (H4), medium timeframes (H1), and lower timeframes (M30) to determine overall market bias and sentiment. Based on calculated sentiment readings ranging from Strong Bullish to Strong Bearish, Risk-On to Risk-Off, and Neutral conditions, the EA dynamically selects and prioritizes the most appropriate SMC strategy, ensuring that trading decisions align with prevailing market conditions rather than applying a one-size-fits-all approach.
Neutral Market Sentiment + Order Blocks Strategy
During neutral market conditions—characterized by price consolidation near moving averages and the absence of clear higher timeframe bias—the system activates the Order Blocks (OB) strategy as its primary trading method. Neutral sentiment typically indicates range-bound markets where price oscillates between established support and resistance levels without strong directional momentum. In this environment, Order Blocks become highly effective as they identify areas where institutional orders were previously placed, creating natural reaction zones. The EA specifically looks for bullish OBs (bear candle followed by strong bull candle) and bearish OBs (bull candle followed by strong bear candle) that demonstrate significant order flow imbalance. When price retraces to these identified OB zones, the system executes trades with the expectation of mean reversion, capitalizing on the market's tendency to respect previous order accumulation areas during consolidation phases.
Author: Hlomohang John Borotho