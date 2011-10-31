Automated Trading Championship 2011: Third Week Report
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The third week of the Championship became notable for the flat movement of the EURUSD pair which is the most popular among the participating Expert Advisors. A unique situation has come into being eventually - the difference between equity sizes of the first and the last participant in TOP-10 comprises only $4000! It is the first time in history of the Automated Trading Championship that we have such a small range of results among the first ten participants.
The third week of the Championship is over. It turned out to be quite ruthless towards those who had not fixed their profits in time. Only one participant was standing aside from all these dramatic events and waiting for better time - that is the Expert Advisor of tornhill from Germany. The last time it showed activity on October 17, i.e. a week ago. His Expert Advisor is called Every Breath but probably it is now the time to breathe, not to trade. And his position seems to be wise enough so far.
The full text is available on the Championship website - Third Week Report.
The Sponsors of the Automated Trading Championship 2011 are MIG Bank, Go Markets and Vantage FX. The Media Sponsor of the Championship is Forex-TSD.