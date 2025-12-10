ECB President's name in a Calendar event
What is the point of including the sitting ECB President's last name in the name of an MT5 Economic Calendar event?
As I'm calling specific Calendar events by name, I've created an input that allows the sitting ECB President's name to be changed. Unless I'm mistaken, her natural 8-year term is up in 2027. Still, why put any last name in any Calendar event?
It would be simpler to just label it "ECB President Speech."