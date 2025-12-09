Request: Add "Close All" Button in MT5 Trade Tab
Dear MetaQuotes Team,
Many users of MetaTrader 5 face a significant inconvenience due to the absence of a "Close All" button for open positions. At the moment, traders must close each position individually, which is time-consuming and risky, especially during fast market movements.
We kindly request that you add a "Close All" option directly in the Trade tab of the Toolbox window. Specifically, we suggest placing it at the bottom of the list where margin, profit/loss, and balance are displayed—similar to the small "X" button that currently exists for closing individual trades. This would allow traders to close all open positions at once with a single click.
Such a feature would greatly improve usability, reduce operational risk, and meet a long-standing demand from the trading community. We believe this enhancement will make MetaTrader 5 more efficient and user-friendly.
Thank you for considering this request. We hope to see this improvement implemented in upcoming versions of MT5.
Best regards,
[Abbas Shafiyan]
- Request Execution - Opening and Closing Positions - Trade - MetaTrader 5 for Android
- Request Execution - Opening and Closing Positions - Trade - MetaTrader 5 for iPhone
- Close By - Trade - MetaTrader 5 for Android
It's already there; right-click the Toolbox bar and you'll see it.
If you want even more convenience, create an EA or a Script specifically for this task.
I just created it, for you.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157875?source=Site+Market+Product+Page
Close All Positions Button | Free Download Trading Utility for MetaTrader 5
Close All Positions Button This Expert Advisor is designed to provide traders with a fast and dependable method for closing all open positions on an
abbas shafiyan:dont be lazy. search codebase, i have 3 different eas that have a button to close all trades.
