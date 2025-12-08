Indicators: Aklamavo Quarters Theory

This indicator implements the "Quarters Theory" - a technical analysis concept that divides price movement into four quarters around a central base level. It's designed to work with multiple asset types (Forex, stocks, commodities, etc.) and provides visual quarter levels on the chart.

Aklamavo Quarters Theory

Author: Sylvester Aklamavo

