URGENT REFUND: mistaken wallet funds I thought MQL5 was a brokers account

Subject: URGENT REFUND: Mistaken wallet funds - thought MQL5 was broker

I deposited $[10] to MQL5 wallet thinking this was a forex broker.
I haven't bought anything.
Please refund to my original payment method.
 

You ignored 2 warning messages during your deposit.

Now you can only deal with this through the Service Desk, so contact them please.



