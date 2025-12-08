URGENT REFUND: mistaken wallet funds I thought MQL5 was a brokers account
To: payments@mql5.com AND support@mql5.com
Subject: URGENT REFUND: Mistaken wallet funds - thought MQL5 was broker
Message:
I deposited $[10] to MQL5 wallet thinking this was a forex broker.
I haven't bought anything.
Please refund to my original payment method.
You ignored 2 warning messages during your deposit.
Now you can only deal with this through the Service Desk, so contact them please.
