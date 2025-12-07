Trying to take screen shot using the build in feature ->Save As Picture, but it appeared to be screen shot of other users

New comment
 

I am trying to take screen shot using the Save As Picture function by posting the image online in MQL5 and to get the link as well.

However, it appeared to be screen shot of other users not mine. 

 

I never had this issue with my home computer. But I am having this issue from time to time on external VPS especially when I am making a lot of screenshots for example (and as I understand - it is something to be wrong on VPS itself).

 And, in this case - I do not tick the "Post image online in MQL5 charts service and get the link" - means: I am not using it in case of external VPS:

New comment