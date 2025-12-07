Trying to take screen shot using the build in feature ->Save As Picture, but it appeared to be screen shot of other users
I never had this issue with my home computer. But I am having this issue from time to time on external VPS especially when I am making a lot of screenshots for example (and as I understand - it is something to be wrong on VPS itself).
And, in this case - I do not tick the "Post image online in MQL5 charts service and get the link" - means: I am not using it in case of external VPS:
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I am trying to take screen shot using the Save As Picture function by posting the image online in MQL5 and to get the link as well.
However, it appeared to be screen shot of other users not mine.