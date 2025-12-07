OpenCL: NPUs supported?

Hi there,


the documentation on OpenCL (https://www.mql5.com/en/book/advanced/opencl) mentions CPU- and GPU-support. OpenCL is an integral part of the book Neural Networks for Algo Trading with MQL5 (https://www.mql5.com/files/book/neuronetworksbook.pdf), therefore I'd like to ask whether OpenCL also supports NPUs, so that I can make the right PC purchase decision?


Thank you!

I would not count on that. In theory yes, it's possible. In practice it depends of the vendor, and it's unlikely vendors will invest in OpenCL nowadays.
 
Alain Verleyen #:
I would not count on that...

Thanks!



Do you think it's the better approach to follow the above-mentioned Neural Networks for Algo Trading with MQL5 book and program everything in MQL5 or rather e.g. develop the AI model on Python and import it into an EA e.g. via ONNX?

In general and also especially in terms of NPU support, ease of development, model felxibility, unsupervised learning, incorporation of ChatGPT etc.?


However, for Python AI development and its inclusion in EAs there's no exhaustive guide, or is there?


Does anybody know?

