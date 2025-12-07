Why is my signal function disabled in MT5

How can i activate the signal function to purchase the signal 
 
Can read this  https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/ 488675
How to subscribe to a signal with metatrader 5
If Signals are ticked in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community and they are still grey at the bottom right corner of your MT5 terminal, then probably they are not allowed by your broker.
