Why is my signal function disabled in MT5
How can i activate the signal function to purchase the signal
mcslam Lam:Can read this https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/ 488675
mcslam Lam:If Signals are ticked in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community and they are still grey at the bottom right corner of your MT5 terminal, then probably they are not allowed by your broker.
