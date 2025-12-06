How to contact MQL5.com Support team

Hello, 


How to contact MQL5.com support team. I tried this https://www.mql5.com/en/contact and it only predefined options and replies. Any Email ID or Way to contact support team. 

Try to answer the bot questions in a logical manner and open a ticket.
 
Eleni Anna Branou #:
Nothing happens. if i am select finance and no withdrawal then only there is option to open ticket but my issues is not related to finance. The only way is to open a ticket with wrong reason :(. 
 
Shanmugi #:
If you issues are not related to finance, ask them here.
 
Eleni Anna Branou #:
5+ years old verified account with balance banned for 10 years (CodeBase rules violation). No Email about Violation, No warning, No option to appeal and No Option to contact. 


I posted one EA in codebase which is inspired from very old code and idea. i corrected it, made lot of changes, add many new features and posted it and i got banned. I tried contacting some Mod of this forum but they said they have no information about the reason behind banned and it not banned by any Mod. It might be banned by Admin and suggested to contact through service desk but in services desk no option to contact for appeal. 

