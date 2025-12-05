Rejected registration as a signal provider.

As you can see below, my application as a signal provider is rejected (I guess because I use a VPN).

Is there a way to reapply?


 
Your only hope is to contact the Service Desk and Create a request for support.

You would be well advised to disable your VPN first--which you probably should've done before submitting your identifying info. At this point, you're battling your own preexisting appearance of being an AML spoof.

Good luck.

Thank you for the help Ryan!..

 
You're welcome.

One more thing... The Support Team at the Service Desk usually replies within 2 days. Don't forget to reply to that asap so that your Ticket doesn't get closed for inactivity.

