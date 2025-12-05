Unable to contact billing – VAT still applied on business account
Hello,
The contact form and chatbot prevent me from reaching Billing.
I am an EU registered company and VAT is still applied on my purchases.
Could a moderator please forward my request to the Billing / Tax department?
Thank you.
- Inquiry About VAT Charges for Freelance Development Services for Non-EU Residents
- New Services on MQL5.community: Payments and Jobs
- VAT - MQL5 pay it to country?
gillessud:
Hello,
The contact form and chatbot prevent me from reaching Billing.
I am an EU registered company and VAT is still applied on my purchases.
Could a moderator please forward my request to the Billing / Tax department?
Thank you.
Please open a ticket directly via the Service Desk (they will reply, so please be patient) https://www.mql5.com/en/ contact
NOTE: The Forum is mainly for users to:
(i) exchange ideas
(ii) discuss trading strategies, market trends, MetaTrader features and coding tips
(iii) share views on other trading-related and market-related topics.
Contact Us
- www.mql5.com
Send your messages and see the history of your requests to the mql5.com support team even if you are not registered on the website.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register