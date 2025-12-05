Unable to contact billing – VAT still applied on business account

Hello,

The contact form and chatbot prevent me from reaching Billing.

I am an EU registered company and VAT is still applied on my purchases.
Could a moderator please forward my request to the Billing / Tax department?

Thank you.
 
Please open a ticket directly via the Service Desk (they will reply, so please be patient) https://www.mql5.com/en/ contact

NOTE: The Forum is mainly for users to:

  (i) exchange ideas

  (ii) discuss trading strategies, market trends, MetaTrader features and coding tips

  (iii) share views on other trading-related and market-related topics.


