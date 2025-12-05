cant login to MQL5 with orignal sign in details
Hi cant login from MT5 and also cant login on browser and reset password can only login using my google account
use your username and then click forgot password. The site will then send you an email to you to reset/change your password.
your username is paulrickenberg
doesn't ask for user name asks for email when I put that in and the code it comes back with invalid email then we're on the merry go round!!!
That doesn't sound very merry. 😐
You might want to contact the Service Desk (Contacts and requests--at the bottom of this page). You'll have to get by the bot in order to create a ticket. It will ask you if you have an account. You likely have to answer, "No," because "Yes" forces you to log in and reopen the chat (Wiil It Go Round in Circles, by Billy Preston).
Ok done that put user name in forgot password then next screen is email and validation code that's when we get invalid email!!! back on the merry go round..
bummer.
Try to change your email address first, and then try the forgot password process.
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/user_Login/security/change_email
You have to log in with your old email to change your email address.
Will It Go Round in Circles? Da... da da... da da da.. da da da... da
Service Desk
