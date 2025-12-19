Search EightcapLtd-Real-4 ip adress
Kay Zaremba:in the time it took you to write your post and to wait for responses, you could have logged into your client web portal to get the download; or contacted the broker on the phone; by now.
Hi guys anyone have the download from Eightcap MT4 or the IP Adress from this server EightcapLtd-Real-4 ip adress ?
Thank you so much
Kay Zaremba:Hello Kay. The most stable address for that server is dc4.eightcap.com.
Alternatively, you can force the terminal to update the IP automatically: go to File > Open an Account, type 'Eightcap' in the search bar, and click Scan. The EightcapLtd-Real-4 server will appear on the list with the correct configuration.
