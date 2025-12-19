Search EightcapLtd-Real-4 ip adress

Hi guys anyone have the download from Eightcap MT4 or the IP Adress from this server EightcapLtd-Real-4 ip adress ?


Thank you so much

 
in the time it took you to write your post and to wait for responses, you could have logged into your client web portal to get the download; or contacted the broker on the phone; by now.
 
Hello Kay. The most stable address for that server is dc4.eightcap.com.
​Alternatively, you can force the terminal to update the IP automatically: go to File > Open an Account, type 'Eightcap' in the search bar, and click Scan. The EightcapLtd-Real-4 server will appear on the list with the correct configuration.
 
Why can't I withdraw the coins I transferred? What's going on?
 
Pipatpong Traikunchat #:
Why can't I withdraw the coins I transferred? What's going on?

What coins?

Don't confuse your MQL5 account here in MQL5.com with your trading account with your broker.

If this is about the money you've deposited with your broker, contact them please.

