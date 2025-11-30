How to Request a Refund

New comment
 
I need to apply for a refund. What is the specific refund process?
 
tao xu:
I need to apply for a refund. What is the specific refund process?

Refund for what?

If this is about a MQL5.com Market purchase, you can get an automatic refund if you cancel your purchase within 7 days, without having activated or installed it.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zerotao/market

New comment