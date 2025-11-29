To link MT5 with Broker Account

New comment
 

I am trying to link the MT5 with Broker Account. I understand that I hve enter the login credentials provided by my broker directly i MT5 under "Login Trade Account" option. Can any one help me tell where to find this option?

 
10008536818:

I am trying to link the MT5 with Broker Account. I understand that I hve enter the login credentials provided by my broker directly i MT5 under "Login Trade Account" option. Can any one help me tell where to find this option?

MT5 >> File >> Login to Trade Account.
New comment