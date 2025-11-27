Discussing the article: "From Basic to Intermediate: Struct (I)"
Check out the new article: From Basic to Intermediate: Struct (I).
One of the most interesting things we will explore in this initial, basic phase of MQL5 programming is structures. This is because, if you truly understand them properly, you will be able to understand everything else. Literally. The concept of a structure lies somewhat halfway between simple, modest programming, where we merely create variables and procedures, and a completely different paradigm, where we organize code into fully functional blocks. These blocks are object classes. But that will be discussed later, after we have explored and fully assimilated and understood the concept of structures, my dear reader.
One of the greatest mistakes beginner programmers make is trying to learn things the hard way. They imagine they can implement something without truly understanding how and why a given feature or tool is necessary. No tool or feature in a programming language exists merely because it looks good or attractive. It is there because the compiler developers saw a need for that tool or feature to exist in the language.
Author: CODE X