Discussing the article: "Table and Header Classes based on a table model in MQL5: Applying the MVC concept"
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Check out the new article: Table and Header Classes based on a table model in MQL5: Applying the MVC concept.
In the first article covering the creation of the Table Control, we created a table model in MQL5 using the MVC architecture template. Classes of cells, rows, and table models were developed, which enabled to organize data in a convenient and structured form.
Now we move on to the next stage — the development of table classes and table headers. Column headers of a table are not just column labels, but a tool for managing the table and its columns. They allow you to add, delete, and rename columns. Of course, a table can work without a header class, but then its features will be limited. A simple static table will be created without column headers and, accordingly, without the feature of controlling columns.
To implement column control feature the table model must be refined. We will supplement it with methods that allow you to work with columns: change their structure, add new ones, or delete existing ones. These methods will be used by the table header class to provide convenient control of its structure.
Author: Artyom Trishkin