Latest update has issue with Blend2D
Can you provide all the files so I can play them? You can send me a private message if you don't want to share them publicly.
This problem also occurred for me after the last update.
After the latest update, build 5452, .bmp images are no longer displayed.
Mohammad Chavoshi #:
After the latest update, build 5452, .bmp images are no longer displayed.
Last beta is currently 5460. Please check it and confirm.
Please provide example code to reproduce the issue. I personally have no issue with bitmap, so it must be something more specific in your context.
Alain Verleyen #:I tested it in Build 5460, it doesn't show up.
I have included part of the code here.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Defines | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #define STRATEGY_ICON "STRATEGY_ICON" #define ACC_ANALYSIS_ICON "ACC_ANALYSIS_ICON" #define NEW_ORDER_ICON "NEW_ORDER_ICON" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { CreateBitmapLabel(STRATEGY_ICON,65,60,32,32,"\\Images\\strategyIcon.bmp",CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER,1); CreateBitmapLabel(ACC_ANALYSIS_ICON,65,110,32,32,"\\Images\\AccAnalysisIcon.bmp",CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER,1); CreateBitmapLabel(NEW_ORDER_ICON,65,160,32,32,"\\Images\\NewOrderIcon.bmp",CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER,1); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create Bitmap Label object Function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CreateBitmapLabel(string objName, int xD, int yD, int xS, int yS, string file_off, ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, long z_order=0) { // Reset the error value ResetLastError(); ObjectCreate(ChartID(),objName, OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL, 0, 0, 0); ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(), objName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, xD); ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(), objName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, yD); ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(), objName, OBJPROP_XSIZE, xS); ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(), objName, OBJPROP_YSIZE, yS); ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(), objName, OBJPROP_STATE, false); ObjectSetString(ChartID(), objName, OBJPROP_BMPFILE, 0, file_off); ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(), objName, OBJPROP_CORNER, corner); ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(), objName, OBJPROP_BACK, false); ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(), objName, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE, false); ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(), objName, OBJPROP_SELECTED, false); ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(), objName, OBJPROP_HIDDEN, true); ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(), objName, OBJPROP_ZORDER, z_order); // Redraw the chart ChartRedraw(); }
Alain Verleyen #:
Without providing the bitmaps I can't comfirm.
//---Main Menu #define BOX_MAIN_MENU "BOX_MAIN_MENU" #define BTN_PLAN_ICON "BTN_PLAN_ICON" #define BTN_ACC_ANALYSIS "BTN_ACC_ANALYSIS" #define BTN_NEW_ORDER "BTN_NEW_ORDER" // Top Menu #define BOX_TOP_MENU "BOX_TOP_MENU" #define BTN_IND_ICON "BTN_IND_ICON" #define BTN_CHART_ANALYSIS "BTN_CHART_ANALYSIS" #define BTN_NEWS "BTN_NEWS" #define BTN_TELEGRAM "BTN_TELEGRAM" #define BTN_ORDERFLOW "BTN_ORDERFLOW" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { // Get chart window size long x_distance; long y_distance; if(!ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS, 0, x_distance)) { Print("Failed to get the chart width! Error code = ", GetLastError()); return(false); } if(!ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS, 0, y_distance)) { Print("Failed to get the chart height! Error code = ", GetLastError()); return(false); } // Define bitmap label coordinates (center of the chart) int x = (int)x_distance / 2; //--------------------------------------> Create Main Menu <--------------------------------------// CreateEditBox(BOX_MAIN_MENU, 75, 50, 55, 150, "", 7, clrNONE, color("41,41,41"), clrGray, CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER, 0, true); //----------------->> Main menu buttons CreateBitmapLabel(BTN_PLAN_ICON, 65, 60, 32, 32, "\\Images\\strategy.bmp", CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER, 1); CreateBitmapLabel(BTN_ACC_ANALYSIS, 65, 110, 32, 32, "\\Images\\Acc_Analysis.bmp", CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER, 1); CreateBitmapLabel(BTN_NEW_ORDER, 65, 160, 32, 32, "\\Images\\btnBuySell.bmp", CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER, 1); //--------------------------------------> Create Top Menu <--------------------------------------// CreateEditBox(BOX_TOP_MENU,x,10,300,40,"",7,clrNONE,color("41,41,41"),clrGray,CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER,0,true); //---------------->> Top menu buttons CreateBitmapLabel(BTN_IND_ICON, x-250, 15, 32, 32, "\\Images\\indicatorIcon.bmp", CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER, 1); CreateBitmapLabel(BTN_CHART_ANALYSIS, x-200, 15, 32, 32, "\\Images\\TrendAnalysis.bmp", CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER, 1); CreateBitmapLabel(BTN_NEWS, x-150, 15, 32, 32, "\\Images\\news.bmp", CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER, 1); CreateBitmapLabel(BTN_TELEGRAM, x-110, 17, 24, 24, "\\Images\\TelegramIcon.bmp", CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER, 1); CreateBitmapLabel(BTN_ORDERFLOW, x-5, 15, 32, 32, "\\Images\\OrderFlow.bmp", CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER, 1); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { ObjectsDeleteAll(ChartID()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Bitmap Label creation function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CreateBitmapLabel(string objName, int xD, int yD, int xS, int yS, string file_off, ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, long z_order) { // Reset the error value ResetLastError(); ObjectCreate(ChartID(),objName, OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL, 0, 0, 0); ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(), objName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, xD); ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(), objName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, yD); ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(), objName, OBJPROP_XSIZE, xS); ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(), objName, OBJPROP_YSIZE, yS); ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(), objName, OBJPROP_STATE, false); ObjectSetString(ChartID(), objName, OBJPROP_BMPFILE, 1, file_off); ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(), objName, OBJPROP_CORNER, corner); ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(), objName, OBJPROP_BACK, false); ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(), objName, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE, false); ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(), objName, OBJPROP_SELECTED, false); ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(), objName, OBJPROP_HIDDEN, true); ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(), objName, OBJPROP_ZORDER, z_order); // Redraw the chart ChartRedraw(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create Label | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CreateEditBox(string objName, int xD, int yD, int xS, int yS, string txt, int fontS, color clrTxt, color clrBg, color clrBd , ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner ,long zorder, bool redOnly){ ObjectCreate(0,objName,OBJ_EDIT,0,0,0); ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(), objName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, xD); ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(), objName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, yD); ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(), objName, OBJPROP_XSIZE, xS); ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(), objName, OBJPROP_YSIZE, yS); ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(), objName, OBJPROP_CORNER, corner); ObjectSetString(ChartID(), objName, OBJPROP_TEXT, txt); ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(), objName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE, fontS); ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(), objName, OBJPROP_COLOR, clrTxt); ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(), objName, OBJPROP_READONLY,true); ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(), objName, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, clrBg); ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(), objName, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR, clrBd); ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(), objName, OBJPROP_ZORDER,zorder); ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(), objName, OBJPROP_READONLY,redOnly); }
Fixed in 5478 (possibly before but I could not check).
My EA has a 24-bit bitmap which no longer shows in my trading panel in the chart.
Claude AI says this is a known new issue.
Can you please advise me when it is fixed or what alrernatives there are?
Thanks,
Steve
Flying Kiwi Trading