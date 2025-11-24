Discussing the article: "Introduction to MQL5 (Part 28): Mastering API and WebRequest Function in MQL5 (II)"
Check out the new article: Introduction to MQL5 (Part 28): Mastering API and WebRequest Function in MQL5 (II).
This article teaches you how to retrieve and extract price data from external platforms using APIs and the WebRequest function in MQL5. You’ll learn how URLs are structured, how API responses are formatted, how to convert server data into readable strings, and how to identify and extract specific values from JSON responses.
As I always say, “In programming, you are only as good as the projects you’ve worked on.” And that perfectly captures the essence of this part.
As usual, we’ll be taking a project-based approach to make the learning process more practical and engaging. In this article, you’ll gain a complete understanding of how a URL works. Even though it was briefly explained in the last part, we’ll now explore it much deeper. Each component of a URL will be broken down into simple and clear parts, including the protocol, domain, pathway, and query. We'll create an MQL5 script for our straightforward project that uses the API of external services to retrieve real-time pricing data. Additionally, you will learn how to parse JSON replies and extract certain information from them using MQL5, which will help you close the gap between unprocessed API data and useful trading insights.
Author: Israel Pelumi Abioye