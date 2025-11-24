RSI+BB+MA Scalping - page 2
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My head is already not working today. I'll reread your posts tomorrow and try to answer something.
Your image contradicts this - there is EMA(200) inside the Bollinger Bands.
So should MA be outside the Bollinger Bands?
Your image contradicts this - there is EMA(200) inside the Bollinger Bands.
So should MA be outside the Bollinger Bands?
That is an AI generated Image based on my logic.
Logic is very simple, Follow the Bigger Trend and Go Against Smaller Trend as market continues moves ups and down even in strong trendy market. My EA will be ready in this week then i will share here, so you can have all clear info what i am really looking for and then you can check and maybe fix if any issues with it.