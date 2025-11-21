Rendering bug with Version 5, build 5438?
The same thing happened to me with indicator and bot panels after updating to the latest version. Sharing the post I made about it: https://www.mql5.com/es/forum/500546
Alan Lee:5438 is a beta build. Not sure how it was pushed by your broker.
My broker released the build 5438 and now when I open my panel i get:
I spoke with the vendor and they spent 2 hours trying to fix it and told me it must be a bug in this build. Does anyone else have any issues with this build and displaying of text on the screen?
Alain Verleyen #:
La versión 5438 es una versión beta. No estoy seguro de cómo la distribuyó su bróker.
La versión 5438 es una versión beta. No estoy seguro de cómo la distribuyó su bróker.
⚠️ Warning: Do not update to the MT5 beta version 5438. A bug has been detected that affects the display of indicator and robot panels, causing them to appear incorrectly. It is recommended to wait for a stable release
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez #:Of course if you update to a beta on purpose, you have to deal with the consequences.
⚠️ Warning: Do not update to the MT5 beta version 5438. A bug has been detected that affects the display of indicator and robot panels, causing them to appear incorrectly. It is recommended to wait for a stable release
⚠️ Warning: Do not update to the MT5 beta version 5438. A bug has been detected that affects the display of indicator and robot panels, causing them to appear incorrectly. It is recommended to wait for a stable release
Yes, I have the same issue here. MetaQuotes should have responsibility to fix this ASAP.
I want to inform you that the recent update to MT5 version 5440 has resolved the display issue with indicator and robot panels that was present in beta 5438. After updating, the panels are displayed correctly, and full functionality has been restored. Thank you for the prompt fix.
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My broker released the build 5438 and now when I open my panel i get:
I spoke with the vendor and they spent 2 hours trying to fix it and told me it must be a bug in this build. Does anyone else have any issues with this build and displaying of text on the screen?