STOP LOSS - TARGET PRICE Values are not showing in USD & Points on MT5 Desktop Terminal. PLEASE HELP

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Hello Guys

When I place a trade on MT5 Mobile App then Stoploss and Target Price values are showing with USD and Points

but when i trade on MT5 Desktop Terminal, the values are not showing in USD and Points.

I have Posted this Topic 1 week back but nobody guided me properly.

for more details of the issue i have attached a detailed screenshot, so you guys can understand the problem in a better way.

I am a beginner in Forex trading and Partially Blind also.

so this thing is very Important for me to Learn and calculate Risk to Reward Ratio and i cant trade on mobile also due to my weak eyesight.

I hope you guys will HELP me this Time properly.

Thank you in advance.

Files:
MT5.jpg  95 kb
 

Hover your cursor over the take profit line:

 
Vladislav Boyko #:

Hover your cursor over the take profit line:

i knew this already but due to my weak eyesight cant use it properly. that's why i need the values in stable and visible manner. thank you for replying anyways sir.
 

By the way, I'm curious what they mean by "expand manual trading functionality." Well, we'll see...

[edit] I'm not at all hinting at displaying those values ​​for TP/SL. I just remembered that post for some reason. I might be a little off-topic, sorry😁

Есть ли серьезные планы по обновлению MetaEditor до уровня IDE для программирования профессионального уровня?

Renat Fatkhullin, 2025.05.29 13:11

<Automatically translated — the content may contain translation mistakes>

What we’re going to work on next in the terminal and the editor:

  • Replace the chart graphics engine, moving away from the old GDI
  • Enhance chart capabilities by allowing additional symbols to be combined on the main chart
  • Expand manual trading functionality
  • Improve collaborative work on projects
  • Enable the new compiler with the new IntelliSense
  • Expand project capabilities
  • Allow the compiler to work with Visual Studio projects and natively compile C/C++ projects to create MQL5 modules/libraries
  • Introduce a package manager for easy module import; modules will be natively compiled into a single final EX5 file
  • Add native versions for the ARM64 platform — all other system components already work natively under ARM64

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