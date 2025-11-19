STOP LOSS - TARGET PRICE Values are not showing in USD & Points on MT5 Desktop Terminal. PLEASE HELP
Hover your cursor over the take profit line:
Vladislav Boyko #:i knew this already but due to my weak eyesight cant use it properly. that's why i need the values in stable and visible manner. thank you for replying anyways sir.
Hover your cursor over the take profit line:
By the way, I'm curious what they mean by "expand manual trading functionality." Well, we'll see...
[edit] I'm not at all hinting at displaying those values for TP/SL. I just remembered that post for some reason. I might be a little off-topic, sorry😁
Есть ли серьезные планы по обновлению MetaEditor до уровня IDE для программирования профессионального уровня?
Renat Fatkhullin, 2025.05.29 13:11
<Automatically translated — the content may contain translation mistakes>
What we’re going to work on next in the terminal and the editor:
- Replace the chart graphics engine, moving away from the old GDI
- Enhance chart capabilities by allowing additional symbols to be combined on the main chart
- Expand manual trading functionality
- Improve collaborative work on projects
- Enable the new compiler with the new IntelliSense
- Expand project capabilities
- Allow the compiler to work with Visual Studio projects and natively compile C/C++ projects to create MQL5 modules/libraries
- Introduce a package manager for easy module import; modules will be natively compiled into a single final EX5 file
- Add native versions for the ARM64 platform — all other system components already work natively under ARM64
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Hello Guys
When I place a trade on MT5 Mobile App then Stoploss and Target Price values are showing with USD and Points
but when i trade on MT5 Desktop Terminal, the values are not showing in USD and Points.
I have Posted this Topic 1 week back but nobody guided me properly.
for more details of the issue i have attached a detailed screenshot, so you guys can understand the problem in a better way.
I am a beginner in Forex trading and Partially Blind also.
so this thing is very Important for me to Learn and calculate Risk to Reward Ratio and i cant trade on mobile also due to my weak eyesight.
I hope you guys will HELP me this Time properly.
Thank you in advance.