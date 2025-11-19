MQL5 login failed into MT5 terminal
I can not login Mt5 terminal . I still login MT5 forum sucess with the same password. Please help me why.
Try logging into your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community.
If you still can't login successfully, check the Journal tab of your MT5 terminal for any messages or errors.
Try logging into your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community.
If you still can't login successfully, check the Journal tab of your MT5 terminal for any messages or errors.
In the Journal tab of MT5, I found some mesages in the picture attached
I see the "error 403" (on your screenshot), and it may be many of reasons for your error with Community login - read this blog post:
Summary: Installation Failed - Error 403 and more
I am sorry but you should find the reason by yourself (because you only know all the technical details of your computer or VPS and/or antivirus software and so on).
And it may be affected on Community tab ... anyway - you can try to fill Community tab of Metatrader with your forum login and native forum password: your forum login is minhnhan3 because the link to your profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/minhnhan3 and your password should not be related to google or facebook or any (it should be native forum password).
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