MQL5 login failed into MT5 terminal

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I can not login Mt5 terminal . I still login MT5 forum sucess with the same password. Please help me why.
 
Minhnhan3:
I can not login Mt5 terminal . I still login MT5 forum sucess with the same password. Please help me why.

Try logging into your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community.

If you still can't login successfully, check the Journal tab of your MT5 terminal for any messages or errors.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Try logging into your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community.

If you still can't login successfully, check the Journal tab of your MT5 terminal for any messages or errors.

In the Journal tab of MT5, I found some mesages in the picture attached
 
Minhnhan3 #:
In the Journal tab of MT5, I found some mesages in the picture attached

I see the "error 403" (on your screenshot), and it may be many of reasons for your error with Community login - read this blog post:
Summary: Installation Failed - Error 403 and more 

I am sorry but you should find the reason by yourself (because you only know all the technical details of your computer or VPS and/or antivirus software and so on).

And it may be affected on Community tab ... anyway - you can try to fill Community tab of Metatrader with your forum login and native forum password: your forum login is minhnhan3 because the link to your profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/minhnhan3 and your password should not be related to google or facebook or any (it should be native forum password).

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MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community:

Summary: Installation Failed - Error 403 and more
Summary: Installation Failed - Error 403 and more
  • 2025.02.19
  • www.mql5.com
Many traders are using MQL5 VPS , and this VPS is having a lot of advantadges, for example - the traders do not lose activations when they  migrate/synhronize their MT4/MT5 environment to MQL5
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