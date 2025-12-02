How to optimize on today's data ? - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Your recommendation is strange, no wonder the OP is doing strange things.
Why Stanislav Korotky recommendation is strange ?
Is it working ?
Waiting For Update
on
Strategy Tester Visualization
while trying to run backtest on custom symbol
with shifted data and also not shifted data
Your recommendation is strange, no wonder the OP is doing strange things.
Do you have other working solution for the problem? I mentioned 2 ways: manual and automatic (without details since it requires some programming skills, but can provide details upon further request).
You should clarify what's strange in my description of the manual way, because it is based on standard UI functions of MT5 - import and export quotes/ticks.
For now I get the note:
Waiting For Update
on
Strategy Tester Visualization
while trying to run backtest on custom symbol
with shifted data and also not shifted data
I've just performed the complete manual procedure step by step and it works normally.
That's it! You now have the custom symbol where today's quotes are marked by yesterday, and so on. Don't foget to double click new custom symbol to add it into the market watch.
It works smoothly in the tester (including visual mode) as well.
EURUSD online
EURUSD shifted 1 day back in the tester
WARNING: since all symbols have specific trading schedule (for example, non-trading weekends), shifting by one day can require to adjust the schedule in the custom symbol as well.
backtest on custom symbol with / without shifted data
still gives the note 'Waiting For Update' on Strategy Tester Visualization.
I've just performed the complete manual procedure step by step and it works normally.
That's it! You now have the custom symbol where today's quotes are marked by yesterday, and so on. Don't foget to double click new custom symbol to add it into the market watch.
It works smoothly in the tester (including visual mode) as well.
EURUSD online
EURUSD shifted 1 day back in the tester
WARNING: since all symbols have specific trading schedule (for example, non-trading weekends), shifting by one day can require to adjust the schedule in the custom symbol as well.
For me ,despite exact steps following,
backtest on custom symbol with / without shifted data
still gives the note 'Waiting For Update' on Strategy Tester Visualization.
Try another MT5 build (among past releases), another broker (probably, a demo account), another original symbol. We need to discover which factor exactly causes the failure.
Also check all logs (for terminal, tester, and agent) for errors, warnings or other related messages.