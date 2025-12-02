How to optimize on today's data ? - page 2

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Alain Verleyen #:

Your recommendation is strange, no wonder the OP is doing strange things.

Why Stanislav Korotky recommendation is strange ?
 
toto900 #:
Why Stanislav Korotky recommendation is strange ?
Is it working ?
 
Alain Verleyen #:
Is it working ?
For now I get the note:
Waiting For Update
on
Strategy Tester Visualization
while trying to run backtest on custom symbol
with shifted data and also not shifted data
 
Alain Verleyen #:

Your recommendation is strange, no wonder the OP is doing strange things.

Do you have other working solution for the problem? I mentioned 2 ways: manual and automatic (without details since it requires some programming skills, but can provide details upon further request).

You should clarify what's strange in my description of the manual way, because it is based on standard UI functions of MT5 - import and export quotes/ticks.

 
toto900 #:
For now I get the note:
Waiting For Update
on
Strategy Tester Visualization
while trying to run backtest on custom symbol
with shifted data and also not shifted data

I've just performed the complete manual procedure step by step and it works normally.

  1. Choose required original symbol in the market watch, open context menu and click Symbols (the original symbol will be selected); all next steps are done just inside the Symbols dialogs;
  2. Switch to the Ticks tab, choose a range of dates, press Request, make sure ticks are present;
  3. Press the button Export Ticks at the bottom; make sure the process indicator shows completion and CSV-file is created (for example, EURUSD_202501020006_202512011532.csv);
  4. Switch back to the Specification tab where the original symbol is selected;
  5. Press the button Create Custom Symbol (at the bottom), in the opened "Custom Symbol" dialog enter a modified name, for example "EURUSD-shifted" if it was EURUSD;
  6. Select newly created custom symbol (it's somewhere in the custom folder, with probably some nested folders according to original symbol location);
  7. Switch to the Ticks tab and press Import Ticks button at the bottom;
  8. In the opened Import ticks dialog you should browse file system for the previously saved CSV-file and leave all other setting as is, except the one thing!
  9. It's turned out that you can shift date and time just during the import procedure - all you need is to specify required time shift in hours in the field Shift;
  10. Enter -24 in the Shift field to create quotes with 1 day pseudo-delay;

That's it! You now have the custom symbol where today's quotes are marked by yesterday, and so on. Don't foget to double click new custom symbol to add it into the market watch.

It works smoothly in the tester (including visual mode) as well.

EURUSD online

EURUSD online

eurusd shifted 1 day back in the tester

EURUSD shifted 1 day back in the tester

WARNING: since all symbols have specific trading schedule (for example, non-trading weekends), shifting by one day can require to adjust the schedule in the custom symbol as well.

 
For me ,despite exact steps following,
backtest on custom symbol with / without shifted data 
still gives the note 'Waiting For Update' on Strategy Tester Visualization.
Stanislav Korotky #:

I've just performed the complete manual procedure step by step and it works normally.

  1. Choose required original symbol in the market watch, open context menu and click Symbols (the original symbol will be selected); all next steps are done just inside the Symbols dialogs;
  2. Switch to the Ticks tab, choose a range of dates, press Request, make sure ticks are present;
  3. Press the button Export Ticks at the bottom; make sure the process indicator shows completion and CSV-file is created (for example, EURUSD_202501020006_202512011532.csv);
  4. Switch back to the Specification tab where the original symbol is selected;
  5. Press the button Create Custom Symbol (at the bottom), in the opened "Custom Symbol" dialog enter a modified name, for example "EURUSD-shifted" if it was EURUSD;
  6. Select newly created custom symbol (it's somewhere in the custom folder, with probably some nested folders according to original symbol location);
  7. Switch to the Ticks tab and press Import Ticks button at the bottom;
  8. In the opened Import ticks dialog you should browse file system for the previously saved CSV-file and leave all other setting as is, except the one thing!
  9. It's turned out that you can shift date and time just during the import procedure - all you need is to specify required time shift in hours in the field Shift;
  10. Enter -24 in the Shift field to create quotes with 1 day pseudo-delay;

That's it! You now have the custom symbol where today's quotes are marked by yesterday, and so on. Don't foget to double click new custom symbol to add it into the market watch.

It works smoothly in the tester (including visual mode) as well.

EURUSD online

EURUSD shifted 1 day back in the tester

WARNING: since all symbols have specific trading schedule (for example, non-trading weekends), shifting by one day can require to adjust the schedule in the custom symbol as well.

 
toto900 #:
For me ,despite exact steps following,
backtest on custom symbol with / without shifted data 
still gives the note 'Waiting For Update' on Strategy Tester Visualization.

Try another MT5 build (among past releases), another broker (probably, a demo account), another original symbol. We need to discover which factor exactly causes the failure.

Also check all logs (for terminal, tester, and agent) for errors, warnings or other related messages.

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