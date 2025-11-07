MetaTrader 5 is not showing quotes for XAUUSD
Don Baechtel:
My MetaTrader 5 platform is not showing any prices or chart for symbol XAUUSD. Why?
I added the symbol XAYYSD and M15 chart, but nothing is showing.
in your marketwatch, scroll to bottom of the list,
click on "click to add" and then start typing the symbol for gold. often XAUUSD, but can be others, such as GOLD, or you may need to ask your broker what they use.
But if that does not work, then, you will need to contact your broker.
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My MetaTrader 5 platform is not showing any prices or chart for symbol XAUUSD. Why?
I added the symbol XAYYSD and M15 chart, but nothing is showing.