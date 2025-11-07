Universal parameter settings

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Hello, I'm not sure if that is the right title or the right place but here it goes:

I have written a system using a couple of standard indicators and a couple of other custom ones. The other two are just to visualize the numbers the EA is using to make decisions on chart. The indicator needs almost same parameters as EA except those that are trades operation related. I don't use it in the EA itself. They use the same code base. But I load it up in visual testing mode using a template. The problem is, in the template I have to include all indicators, and specific settings that the EA uses to accurately visualize things. I have to manually change each and save the template before using it in testing mode. Is there a simpler way to do this? Like settings in one place that goes to the indicator or EA that needs it?

I chose not to call it inside the EA because it slows down testing a bit. I only want it to visualize a few scenarios to make sure everything is picture perfect. Thanks.

 
Kevin Onsongo:

Hello, I'm not sure if that is the right title or the right place but here it goes:

I have written a system using a couple of standard indicators and a couple of other custom ones. The other two are just to visualize the numbers the EA is using to make decisions on chart. The indicator needs almost same parameters as EA except those that are trades operation related. I don't use it in the EA itself. They use the same code base. But I load it up in visual testing mode using a template. The problem is, in the template I have to include all indicators, and specific settings that the EA uses to accurately visualize things. I have to manually change each and save the template before using it in testing mode. Is there a simpler way to do this? Like settings in one place that goes to the indicator or EA that needs it?

I chose not to call it inside the EA because it slows down testing a bit. I only want it to visualize a few scenarios to make sure everything is picture perfect. Thanks.

Without any template, isn't the indicators showing as they are used in the EA when using Visual backtest ?

e.g. I am running the standard Moving Average EA, if I change the MA period, it's reflected on the Visual chart, no need for a template.


 
Alain Verleyen #:

Without any template, isn't the indicators showing as they are used in the EA when using Visual backtest ?

e.g. I am running the standard Moving Average EA, if I change the MA period, it's reflected on the Visual chart, no need for a template.


It sounds like the OP isn't using iCustom() in the EA:

Kevin Onsongo:
I don't use it in the EA itself.
Kevin Onsongo:
I chose not to call it inside the EA...
 
Ryan L Johnson #:

It sounds like the OP isn't using iCustom() in the EA:

Yes, so he should.
 
Alain Verleyen #:

Without any template, isn't the indicators showing as they are used in the EA when using Visual backtest ?

e.g. I am running the standard Moving Average EA, if I change the MA period, it's reflected on the Visual chart, no need for a template.


I'm using another custom indicator that wont be displayed since I'm not using it in the EA.
 
Kevin Onsongo #:
I'm using another custom indicator that wont be displayed since I'm not using it in the EA.
So use it in the EA and all will be fine. Add a parameter to enable it only when you need it.
 
Alain Verleyen #:
So use it in the EA and all will be fine. Add a parameter to enable it only when you need it.
Using it in EA makes it slow. It is not well optimized. Didn't give it much attention. Nevertheless, I'll create a copy and include icustom in one. I'll do visual testing on that one, and then I'll do history tests and optimization on the other one without icustom. I don't want to focus on the indicator. Won't need it after visual inspection passes.
[Deleted]  
Kevin Onsongo #Using it in EA makes it slow. It is not well optimized. Didn't give it much attention. Nevertheless, I'll create a copy and include icustom in one. I'll do visual testing on that one, and then I'll do history tests and optimization on the other one without icustom. I don't want to focus on the indicator. Won't need it after visual inspection passes.

You don't have to use its data in the EA. You simply need to instantiate it once (only during visual testing) with the desired parameters so that it displays on the chart, then the EA can simply ignore it from that point on.

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