Universal parameter settings
Hello, I'm not sure if that is the right title or the right place but here it goes:
I have written a system using a couple of standard indicators and a couple of other custom ones. The other two are just to visualize the numbers the EA is using to make decisions on chart. The indicator needs almost same parameters as EA except those that are trades operation related. I don't use it in the EA itself. They use the same code base. But I load it up in visual testing mode using a template. The problem is, in the template I have to include all indicators, and specific settings that the EA uses to accurately visualize things. I have to manually change each and save the template before using it in testing mode. Is there a simpler way to do this? Like settings in one place that goes to the indicator or EA that needs it?
I chose not to call it inside the EA because it slows down testing a bit. I only want it to visualize a few scenarios to make sure everything is picture perfect. Thanks.
Without any template, isn't the indicators showing as they are used in the EA when using Visual backtest ?
e.g. I am running the standard Moving Average EA, if I change the MA period, it's reflected on the Visual chart, no need for a template.
Without any template, isn't the indicators showing as they are used in the EA when using Visual backtest ?
e.g. I am running the standard Moving Average EA, if I change the MA period, it's reflected on the Visual chart, no need for a template.
It sounds like the OP isn't using iCustom() in the EA:
I don't use it in the EA itself.
I chose not to call it inside the EA...
Without any template, isn't the indicators showing as they are used in the EA when using Visual backtest ?
e.g. I am running the standard Moving Average EA, if I change the MA period, it's reflected on the Visual chart, no need for a template.
So use it in the EA and all will be fine. Add a parameter to enable it only when you need it.
You don't have to use its data in the EA. You simply need to instantiate it once (only during visual testing) with the desired parameters so that it displays on the chart, then the EA can simply ignore it from that point on.
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Hello, I'm not sure if that is the right title or the right place but here it goes:
I have written a system using a couple of standard indicators and a couple of other custom ones. The other two are just to visualize the numbers the EA is using to make decisions on chart. The indicator needs almost same parameters as EA except those that are trades operation related. I don't use it in the EA itself. They use the same code base. But I load it up in visual testing mode using a template. The problem is, in the template I have to include all indicators, and specific settings that the EA uses to accurately visualize things. I have to manually change each and save the template before using it in testing mode. Is there a simpler way to do this? Like settings in one place that goes to the indicator or EA that needs it?
I chose not to call it inside the EA because it slows down testing a bit. I only want it to visualize a few scenarios to make sure everything is picture perfect. Thanks.