Can't access MQL5 Community/Market to open new EA
- Purchased EA not available on market
- Unable to download paid indicator
- Cannot install my product on MT4 platform
Hello, I've just purchased an EA using credit card, as opposed to purchasing on the terminal. I've clicked on 'Install on the terminal' I've opened my MQL5 account on the terminal, clicked o.k. to go to market, the options panel just disappears. ( I also changed my password thinking that might help) Then go to navigator, the EA is not in the EA section. Can anyone suggest how I can resolve this issue?
Check what you see in the Journal tab of your MT5 terminal, after you click OK in the Community tab.
Then follow these steps:
In MT5 go to the Navigator window >> Market >> My Purchases and then click the Install button on the right of your purchase.
Hi Eleni, Thank you very much for your response. I've checked the journals tab, it read, MQL5 Community - authorisation failed...
Do you have any suggestion as to how can access community .As I've already tried changing my password, what next??? Best regards, Edward
Hi Eleni, Thank you very much for your response. I've checked the journals tab, it read, MQL5 Community - authorisation failed...
Do you have any suggestion as to how can access community .As I've already tried changing my password, what next??? Best regards, Edward
Please follow these steps:
1. Logout of your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community.
2. Restart your PC or VPS.
3. Login into your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community with your screen_shot1 login.
4. Check the Journal tab for an 'MQL5 community - authorization successful' message.
Please follow these steps:
1. Logout of your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community.
2. Restart your PC or VPS.
3. Login into your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community with your screen_shot1 login.
4. Check the Journal tab for an 'MQL5 community - authorization successful' message.
Hi Eleni, Yes, thanks to you, I’ve managed to log in on terminal to mql5 community, please see attachment, also see from navigator to market, there is no ‘my purchases' to install button. It only shows the existing EA Aura. Any suggestions? Regards, Edward
scroll down in the navigator window you should see "Market" and if extend market menu, you will see "My Purchases".
Eleni & Michael,
A huge thank you for sharing your knowledge and perseverance. Best regards, Edward
Eleni & Michael,
A huge thank you for sharing your knowledge and perseverance. Best regards, Edward
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