Experts: Trade By Retail Sentiment

New comment
 

Trade By Retail Sentiment:

This Expert Advisor uses retail trader sentiment from the Ziwox API to implement a contrarian trading strategy, taking trades opposite to the majority of retail positions. By combining sentiment data with a moving average trend filter, it identifies potential market reversals and avoids crowded trades. The EA automatically fetches and parses sentiment in real-time, executes buy or sell orders based on contrarian logic, and displays clear visual indicators of retail long and short ratios directly on the chart, providing traders with both actionable signals and market insight.

Trade By Retail Sentiment

Author: Sara Sabaghi

 
hello,
I would like to test your EA, I followed your instructions, but where I input the Ziwox API key? in the code bade in  the  meta editor?
Currently , I can't load the EA on chart. Hurry to test your idea.
Let me know. TY and Regards
 
hubrob #:
hello,
I would like to test your EA, I followed your instructions, but where I input the Ziwox API key? in the code bade in  the  meta editor?
Currently , I can't load the EA on chart. Hurry to test your idea.
Let me know. TY and Regards

After compiling your EA,

Just enter your API key in inputs. you can set your API key in code too.

API key

 

hello,
Your idea is intrusting and I am trying to test your EA, i managed to get the API, but i keep getting error :"API data Webrequest Error 4060 Check your webrequest on Metatrader Expert option.
I have added the URL   but still getting error. can you please suggest what am I missing?
Please Let me know.

Regards

 
Sulman Sajid #:

hello,
Your idea is intrusting and I am trying to test your EA, i managed to get the API, but i keep getting error :"API data Webrequest Error 4060 Check your webrequest on Metatrader Expert option.
I have added the URL   but still getting error. can you please suggest what am I missing?
Please Let me know.

Regards

Hi, thanks for interesting in this tool.

you miss the www in your links. https://www.ziwox.com

 
Hey,
i cant even compile the file, do i miss something?

thanks 
Greetings
 
frkul88 #:
Hey,
i cant even compile the file, do i miss something?

thanks 
Greetings

Hi,

Yess, you miss the Json library.

You have to download and place it in include folder.

New comment