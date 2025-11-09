Experts: Trade By Retail Sentiment
I would like to test your EA, I followed your instructions, but where I input the Ziwox API key? in the code bade in the meta editor?
Currently , I can't load the EA on chart. Hurry to test your idea.
Let me know. TY and Regards
hello,
I would like to test your EA, I followed your instructions, but where I input the Ziwox API key? in the code bade in the meta editor?
Currently , I can't load the EA on chart. Hurry to test your idea.
Let me know. TY and Regards
After compiling your EA,
Just enter your API key in inputs. you can set your API key in code too.
hello,
Your idea is intrusting and I am trying to test your EA, i managed to get the API, but i keep getting error :"API data Webrequest Error 4060 Check your webrequest on Metatrader Expert option.
I have added the URL but still getting error. can you please suggest what am I missing?
Please Let me know.
Regards
hello,
Your idea is intrusting and I am trying to test your EA, i managed to get the API, but i keep getting error :"API data Webrequest Error 4060 Check your webrequest on Metatrader Expert option.
I have added the URL but still getting error. can you please suggest what am I missing?
Please Let me know.
Regards
Hi, thanks for interesting in this tool.
you miss the www in your links. https://www.ziwox.com
i cant even compile the file, do i miss something?
thanks
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Trade By Retail Sentiment:
This Expert Advisor uses retail trader sentiment from the Ziwox API to implement a contrarian trading strategy, taking trades opposite to the majority of retail positions. By combining sentiment data with a moving average trend filter, it identifies potential market reversals and avoids crowded trades. The EA automatically fetches and parses sentiment in real-time, executes buy or sell orders based on contrarian logic, and displays clear visual indicators of retail long and short ratios directly on the chart, providing traders with both actionable signals and market insight.
Author: Sara Sabaghi