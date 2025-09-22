How can I see MT5 options?
As the title says, MT5 supports options. I have been waiting for a long time, but I have not seen any use cases.
Yu Zhang:MT5 includes an Options Board for trading financial Options (calls, puts, spreads, etc.). However, even if a broker offers Options, they must also enable this feature on their server.
If the panel is not available, you should contact your broker and ask why they have not enabled it.
Miguel Angel Vico Alba #:the question is i not know whick broker offer options in mt5.
MT5 includes an Options Board for trading financial Options (calls, puts, spreads, etc.). However, even if a broker offers Options, they must also enable this feature on their server.
If the panel is not available, you should contact your broker and ask why they have not enabled it.
MT5 includes an Options Board for trading financial Options (calls, puts, spreads, etc.). However, even if a broker offers Options, they must also enable this feature on their server.
If the panel is not available, you should contact your broker and ask why they have not enabled it.
Yu Zhang #:
the question is i not know whick broker offer options in mt5.
the question is i not know whick broker offer options in mt5.
To discuss specific brokers is not allowed here - MQL5 Forum prohibits such discussions to maintain neutrality and avoid potential conflicts of interest.
However, I can suggest that you refer to the list of brokers recommended by MetaQuotes, the developer of the MetaTrader platform, which is available on their website at https://www.metaquotes.net/en
However, I can suggest that you refer to the list of brokers recommended by MetaQuotes, the developer of the MetaTrader platform, which is available on their website at https://www.metaquotes.net/en
https://www.metatrader5.com/ en/find-broker
These brokers have been carefully evaluated and approved by MetaQuotes, ensuring that they meet certain standards and requirements.
These brokers have been carefully evaluated and approved by MetaQuotes, ensuring that they meet certain standards and requirements.
You can also read the following topic: Broker selection
MetaQuotes — the developer of trading platforms for brokers, banks, exchanges and hedge funds
- www.metaquotes.net
MetaTrader 5 trading platform is a free Forex and stock trading tool
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register