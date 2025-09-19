Testing BTC on Cent and Nano Accounts

Hi guys, can anyone share their experience with trading Bitcoin on nano and cent accounts? Do you have any tips regarding input settings, how they calculate decimals, and similar details? Thanks!
 
Katarina Terzic:
try google. The details you mention are broker specific. Every broker is different -- and broker discussions are prohibited on the forum.
