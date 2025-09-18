My MT5 back testing always shows connection closed!
does anyone had same problem ? how to solve it ? ? thanks
Files:
capture_20250918171859108.jpg 276 kb
Try to change to another data center at the bottom right corner of your MT5 terminal, then restart your terminal and try again.
This usually works for me.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register