Subscribed to VPS, Does not start and does not show in MQL5 site as active subscription - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Did you fill Community tab of Metatrader with your forum login and native forum password?
My example: I filled Community tab of MT5, and it was confirmed in the journal about sucessful login to Community tab:
QG 0 17:32:11.758 MQL5.community activated for 'newdigital', balance: [...]
RN 0 17:32:14.125 MQL5.chats activated for 'newdigital'
Yes, I see from your logs that you filled Community tab:
GP 0 22:01:58.014 MQL5.community activated for 'Peoster', balance: [...] (frozen: [...])
LI 0 22:01:58.266 MQL5.chats activated for 'Peoster'
Did you fill Communitt tab of Metatrader with your forum login and native forum password?
My example: I filled Community tab of MT5, and it was confirmed in the journal about sucessful login to Community tab:
QG 0 17:32:11.758 MQL5.community activated for 'newdigital', balance: [...]
RN 0 17:32:14.125 MQL5.chats activated for 'newdigital'
Well ... my case:
1. I filled Community tab of Metatrader (see quotes post above).
2. I opened the chart and attached EA to the chart (autotrading is ON in MT5 settings and in EA's settings) -
3. I am ready to provide the migration:
I clicked "Migrate" and it was sucessful -
And it is from the log/journal of MT5:
JD 0 10:06:10.241 Virtual Hosting 6721560: prepare to transfer experts, indicators and signal
LQ 0 10:06:10.242 Virtual Hosting 6721560: migrate 3 symbols (56 bytes)
EG 0 10:06:10.242 Virtual Hosting 6721560: prepare charts to synchronize...
KF 0 10:06:10.267 Virtual Hosting 6721560: migrate chart "EURUSD,M1" (39.69 Kb archived to 4.17 Kb)
EN 0 10:06:10.268 Virtual Hosting 6721560: transferred chart size 4.34 Kb
FE 0 10:06:10.272 Virtual Hosting 6721560: 1 chart prepared to synchronize
IR 0 10:06:10.273 Virtual Hosting 6721560: prepare expert files to synchronize...
JM 0 10:06:10.273 Virtual Hosting 6721560: check for load "Experts\Angry Bird (Scalping).ex5"
LK 0 10:06:10.287 Virtual Hosting 6721560: "Angry Bird (Scalping).ex5" successfully loaded for migration
GD 0 10:06:10.288 Virtual Hosting 6721560: check for load "Indicators\ASCtrend.ex5"
RM 0 10:06:10.289 Virtual Hosting 6721560: "ASCtrend.ex5" successfully loaded for migration
CS 0 10:06:10.290 Virtual Hosting 6721560: check for load "Indicators\NRTR_color_line.ex5"
HK 0 10:06:10.291 Virtual Hosting 6721560: "NRTR_color_line.ex5" successfully loaded for migration
MK 0 10:06:10.292 Virtual Hosting 6721560: 3 files prepared to synchronize
QQ 0 10:06:10.292 Virtual Hosting 6721560: prepare start.ini to synchronize...
GI 0 10:06:10.293 Virtual Hosting 6721560: migrate start.ini (1.56 Kb)
PQ 0 10:06:10.293 Virtual Hosting 6721560: transfer 1.56 Kb to server 'MQL5 Frankfurt FRA8 01'
FQ 3 10:06:10.749 Virtual Hosting 6721560: automated trading disabled after migration and enabled on virtual hosting
CS 0 10:06:10.751 Virtual Hosting 6721560: migration processed
I am attaching my journal log for the last 3 days.
If you have error 1001 in the logs as ... [1001] (connect failed) ... so it means the following: internet/connection problem for your Metatrader/computer.
And as I see from your logs - you had this error 1001 so check your internet connection.
-------------------
About error 1001 (from this blog-post https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/753357):
Error 12029 and error 1001
According to google:
"Error "12029" is a WinHTTP error code that indicates that a socket connection failed because encrypted communication could not be established".
And it is some decision from Microsoft about how to fix it:
Update to enable TLS 1.1 and TLS 1.2 as default secure protocols in WinHTTP in Windows
--------------------
Summary post about error 1001 (about external VPS and about home computer as well): #1
Well ... my case:
1. I filled Community tab of Metatrader (see quotes post above).
2. I opened the chart and attached EA to the chart (autotrading is ON in MT5 settings and in EA's settings) -
3. I am ready to provide the migration:
I clicked "Migrate" and it was sucessful -
And it is from the log/journal of MT5:
JD 0 10:06:10.241 Virtual Hosting 6721560: prepare to transfer experts, indicators and signal
LQ 0 10:06:10.242 Virtual Hosting 6721560: migrate 3 symbols (56 bytes)
EG 0 10:06:10.242 Virtual Hosting 6721560: prepare charts to synchronize...
KF 0 10:06:10.267 Virtual Hosting 6721560: migrate chart "EURUSD,M1" (39.69 Kb archived to 4.17 Kb)
EN 0 10:06:10.268 Virtual Hosting 6721560: transferred chart size 4.34 Kb
FE 0 10:06:10.272 Virtual Hosting 6721560: 1 chart prepared to synchronize
IR 0 10:06:10.273 Virtual Hosting 6721560: prepare expert files to synchronize...
JM 0 10:06:10.273 Virtual Hosting 6721560: check for load "Experts\Angry Bird (Scalping).ex5"
LK 0 10:06:10.287 Virtual Hosting 6721560: "Angry Bird (Scalping).ex5" successfully loaded for migration
GD 0 10:06:10.288 Virtual Hosting 6721560: check for load "Indicators\ASCtrend.ex5"
RM 0 10:06:10.289 Virtual Hosting 6721560: "ASCtrend.ex5" successfully loaded for migration
CS 0 10:06:10.290 Virtual Hosting 6721560: check for load "Indicators\NRTR_color_line.ex5"
HK 0 10:06:10.291 Virtual Hosting 6721560: "NRTR_color_line.ex5" successfully loaded for migration
MK 0 10:06:10.292 Virtual Hosting 6721560: 3 files prepared to synchronize
QQ 0 10:06:10.292 Virtual Hosting 6721560: prepare start.ini to synchronize...
GI 0 10:06:10.293 Virtual Hosting 6721560: migrate start.ini (1.56 Kb)
PQ 0 10:06:10.293 Virtual Hosting 6721560: transfer 1.56 Kb to server 'MQL5 Frankfurt FRA8 01'
FQ 3 10:06:10.749 Virtual Hosting 6721560: automated trading disabled after migration and enabled on virtual hosting
CS 0 10:06:10.751 Virtual Hosting 6721560: migration processed
Migration was sucessful: one chart with two indicators and EA attached were migrated, and EA already open trade.
So, I can close this chart on my home Metatrader ... and I can switch Metatrader/computer to be OFF or connect to the other account - because it was migrated to "Metatrader in cloud" (yes, it is the other Metatrader - such as "virtual terminal), and everything is fine.
-----------------
How to controll whole the process with MQL5 VPS?
We have MQL5 logs/journals, and I can switch MT5 to trading account with VPS (from time to time for example).
-----------------
If I want to stop this MQL5 VPS (or cancel it) so I go to this page: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
If I cancel this MQL5 VPS subscription so I will get the remaining time as free minutes and then use that minutes to rent a new/other hosting (using that free time; thast is why some traders are having free minutes/hours/days for this VPS).
Besides, I look at your log files and found the following (in 20250910.log and 20250911.log):
OL 0 12:35:30.748 Virtual Hosting 6720898: prepare to transfer experts, indicators and signal
QH 0 12:35:30.750 Virtual Hosting 6720898: migrate 10 symbols (168 bytes)
and same one repeated many times, for example:
JN 0 14:39:21.866 Virtual Hosting 6720898: prepare to transfer experts, indicators and signal
FK 0 14:39:21.866 Virtual Hosting 6720898: migrate 11 symbols (184 bytes)
Seems you did not migrate anything (means: you did not open the charts with EAs attached to migtare it).
-----------------
My example:
When I did not open the charts with EAs to migrate (and if I do not have the signal subscription) so I get the following written in the journal:
FN 0 18:21:36.070 Virtual Hosting 6720405: prepare to transfer experts, indicators and signal
MK 0 18:21:36.070 Virtual Hosting 6720405: migrate 3 symbols (56 bytes)
HI 0 18:21:36.070 Virtual Hosting 6720405: prepare charts to synchronize...
LN 0 18:21:36.070 Virtual Hosting 6720405: 0 charts of 1 prepared to synchronize
MF 0 18:21:36.072 Virtual Hosting 6720405: prepare start.ini to synchronize...
CP 3 18:21:36.072 Virtual Hosting 6720405: nothing to synchronize, no any EA or custom indicator, signal for '52058354' is not enabled
-----------------
So (as I see from your logs), you did not open the charts with EAs attached to migrare it - at least, Metatrader did not mention about your charts opened with EASs attached - it in the journal.
Thanks Sergey.
Do I need to open the charts with EA's for a VPS to be able to have status "started"?
Should the VPS not first have a status started and then when I migrate it will be able to migrate?
Or is it the other way around, the VPS only changes status to started when migration is complete?
Thanks Sergey.
Do I need to open the charts with EA's for a VPS to be able to have status "started"?
Should the VPS not first have a status started and then when I migrate it will be able to migrate?
Or is it the other way around, the VPS only changes status to started when migration is complete?
Yes, migration = start VPS.
I have no idea: do we need to migrate at least something to start VPS ...
You can try to migrate at least empty chart, and check the journal after that.
----------------------
What is migration/synchronization?
It is the migration of your home Metatrader's envoironment with this "Metatrader in cloud".
What are going to be migrated?
Open charts (even if it is empty charts), attached indicators (attached to the charts), attached EAs, or/and signal subscription.
---------------------
You can try to migrate at least empty chart(s) - to see (to check about).
Because I do not have Macbook ... so may be - your error is too specific sorry.
But I just shared my personal example about how I am starting with VPS for example.